APRIL 26, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The third and final day of the New York Giants 3-day “voluntary” mini-camp was held on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The only players under contract who appeared to be missing were offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, defensive tackle Damon Harrison, and safety Landon Collins (who had surgery on Monday), and offensive lineman Laurence Gibson.



“It was another good day,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “We cut it down just a little bit. Sort of felt like we were seeing the things we needed to see the first two days. They were very competitive. We ended it with the red zone. I’ll lead off by saying anyone that has the Davis Webb question, think of another one. I think he did a much better job the second and third day. He showed up today and he is following Eli’s lead. I thought he was executing well. I thought today the defense did a good job of challenging and I think we got a lot better. This was a really good three days. I think our team got better. Now we can slide back into that phase where we meet and can go on the field against air. We can fine tune some of the techniques and fundamentals that we worked on in this camp and really get ready for the OTA’s. Have not been involved with this type of mini-camp this early in the season of late, but I can tell where this is going to be really, really valuable for the guys. That puts the cap on this week’s work with the players. We will quickly change gears and get ready for the draft.

“I think (the chemistry) has been terrific. You come into a new building, you hear stories about the players and situations, things going on. I see a group of guys out here that are very competitive and very prideful. Their attention to detail is great. We gave them really a lot of information and they were able to come out here and execute at a high level, which is tremendous. It does not really matter what you know in the classroom, it is that you come and put it together out here on the field. They did that great. You can tell that these guys care about one another. Now we just have to keep trying to create an environment where these guys keep getting better and better everyday.”

INJURY REPORT – PAUL PERKINS HAD PECTORAL SURGERY…

Not practicing on Thursday were wide receiver Odell Beckham (recovering from ankle surgery), safety Landon Collins (recovering from arm surgery), running back Paul Perkins (pectoral injury), linebacker/defensive end Avery Moss (unknown), and wide receiver Cody Latimer (unknown).

The Athletic/NYC is reporting that Perkins has a pectoral injury that he suffered before the start of the offseason program and that required surgery. No word on how long he will be sidelined.

“(Beckham) is making progress to getting fully cleared,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “You can see he looks lively and is involved. He is taking all the mental reps that he can… It is a process when you come back from injury like that.”

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Wide receiver Odell Beckham did participate in some individual drills before practice.

did participate in some individual drills before practice. Linebacker B.J. Goodson had tight cover on tight end Rhett Ellison in the red zone, punching the ball out to break up a potential touchdown.

had tight cover on tight end in the red zone, punching the ball out to break up a potential touchdown. Quarterback Eli Manning had a “rough” day.

had a “rough” day. Wide receiver Travis Rudolph had issues fielding punts in the wind, dropping three of them.

had issues fielding punts in the wind, dropping three of them. In the red zone, quarterback Davis Webb threw four touchdown passes to wide receivers Kalif Raymond , Travis Rudolph , Marquis Bundy , and tight end Jerell Adams .

threw four touchdown passes to wide receivers , , , and tight end . Cornerbacks Jeremiah McKinnon, Donte Deayon, and William Gay made plays in pass defense. Cornerback Eli Apple had his second strong practice in a row, knocking down a number of passes.

HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

