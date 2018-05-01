Dave Gettleman and Pat Shurmur Hit the Airwaves; Ereck Flowers Update

DAVE GETTLEMAN AND PAT SHURMUR HIT THE AIRWAVES…

New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman and Head Coach Pat Shurmur were interviewed by radio stations on Monday to discuss the team’s 2018 NFL Draft:

REPORTS – GIANTS TRIED TO TRADE FLOWERS, BUT NOW MAY GIVE ONE MORE CHANCE…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants tried to trade offensive tackle Ereck Flowers during the 2018 NFL draft for a “mid-round” draft pick, but found no takers. The disappointing ninth player taken in the 2015 NFL Draft has skipped all of the “voluntary” offseason program that began on April 9th despite changing positions from left to right tackle, a new coaching staff, and a new offensive playbook.

Meanwhile, The New York Post is reporting that the Giants now “will play this situation out and see what develops.” The voluntary program continues, including 10 Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices in May and June. There is a mandatory mini-camp in mid-June.

“He’s in Miami, and we’re here. He decided not to come. He’s an adult,” General Manager Dave Gettleman said during the draft. “He has the ability to make decisions on his own. This is a voluntary program and he’s decided to stay in Miami. If you want to know why he’s not here, call him.”

“This is a difficult time to talk about those kinds of things because it’s voluntary, I get that,’’ Head Coach Pat Shurmur said during a WFAN interview on Monday. “There’s enough on tape — things didn’t go very well last year for the Giants, but he played through the year and there’s enough on tape for me to see there’s talent there. So whenever he decides to come in, we’re looking forward to working with him. Hey, that’s just what it is.”

UNOFFICIAL UNDRAFTED ROOKIE FREE AGENT SIGNINGS…

The New York Giants have not yet officially announced which undrafted rookie free agents they have signed after the 2018 NFL Draft. There are unofficial media, school, player, and Twitter reports that the following players have been “signed.” Please keep in mind that these reports are often wrong. Many others will be invited to the May 11-12 rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis. When we have a complete list, we will post it.

QB Thomas Sirk, 6’4”, 234lbs, 4.91, ECU

WR Davon Grayson, 6’1”, 199lbs, 4.52, ECU

WR Jawill Davis, 6’1”, 191lbs, 4.43, Bethune-Cookman University

TE Stephen Baggett, 6’5”, 244lbs, 4.90, ECU

OC Evan Brown, 6’2”, 314lbs, 4.97, SMU

OG/OT Nick Gates, 6’5”, 307lbs, 5.48, University of Nebraska

OT Tyler Howell, 6’8”, 328lbs, 5.32, University of Missouri

DT Tyrell Chavis, 6’3”, 305lbs, 5.33, Penn State University

LB Tae Davis, 6’1”, 220lbs, 4.78, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

CB Aaron Davis, 6’1”, 189lbs, 4.54, University Georgia

CB Grant Haley, 5’9”, 190lbs, 4.43, Penn State University

CB Bryon Fields, 5’10”, 190lbs, 4.51, Duke University

S Sean Chandler, 5’10”, 205lbs, 4.66, Temple University

