New York Giants Add Defensive Backs C.J. Goodwin and Orion Stewart

NEW YORK GIANTS CLAIM C.J. GOODWIN OFF OF WAIVERS…

The New York Giants have claimed cornerback C.J. Goodwin off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. The 28-year old, 6’4”, 220-pound Goodwin was originally signed by the Pitttsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver after the 2014 NFL Draft. Goodwin has spent time with the Steelers (2014–2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016–2017), and Cardinals (2017). He has played in 28 regular-season games with one start. The Falcons moved Goodwin to cornerback in 2016.

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGNS ORION STEWART…

The New York Giants have signed safety Orion Stewart, who was cut by the Washington Redskins in April. The 24-year old, 6’2”, 205-pound Stewart was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Denver Broncos after the 2017 NFL Draft. Stewart has spent time with the Broncos (2017), Buffalo Bills (2017), and Redskins (2017-2018). He has not played in any regular-season games.