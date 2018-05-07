NEW YORK GIANTS WAIVE FIVE PLAYERS…
The New York Giants have officially waived the following players:
- RB Terrell Watson
- WR Canaan Severin
- OG Damien Mama
- S Ryan Murphy
- P Austin Rehkow
The Giants signed Watson to a reserve/futures contract in January 2018. Watson originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2015 NFL Draft. He has spent time with Bengals (2015), Cleveland Browns (2016), Denver Broncos (2016), Philadelphia Eagles (2016), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2017).
The Giants signed Severin in August 2017 after he was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, waived him before the season started in September, and then re-signed him to the Practice Squad in late December. Severin was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft.
The Giants signed Mama off of the Practice Squad of the Kansas City Chiefs in December 2017. He did not play in a regular-season game. Mama was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Chiefs after the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chiefs waived him in their final round of cuts in early September and then signed him to the Practice Squad.
Murphy was signed to the Practice Squad in September and the 53-man roster in December 2017. He played in the last three games of the season as a back-up and was credited with just one tackle. Murphy was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks waived him in their final round of cuts in September 2015. He spent time on the Practice Squad of the Denver Broncos in both 2015 and 2016. The Giants signed Murphy to the Practice Squad in late December 2016.
The Giants signed Rehkow to a reserve/futures contract in January 2018. Rehkow was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bills waived him in August that year.
ARTICLES…
- Giants haven’t been this satisfied with a draft in a long time by Paul Schwartz of The New York Post
- Dave Gettleman follows through on draft strategy by John Schmeelk of Giants.com
- Pressure on Eli Manning as Giants have built entire 2018 season around their aging QB by Pat Leonard of The Daily News
- Richmond head coach raves about QB Kyle Lauletta by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- PSU head coach says Saquon Barkley will be special by Dan Salomone of Giants.com
- Jonathan Stewart a willing mentor to Saquon Barkley by Michael Eisen of Giants.com
- College O-Line coach a big believer in Will Hernandez by Matt Cohen of Giants.com
- How 2 trained alpha dogs B.J. Goodson, Alec Ogletree are sharing Giants’ responsibilities by Ryan Dunleavy for NJ.com
- Landon Collins talks about Ereck Flowers, Ben McAdoo and the defensive miscommunications by Tom Rock of Newsday
- Meet the player Pat Shurmur made his 1st move with Giants courtesy of an inside job by Ryan Dunleavy for NJ.com
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.