MAY 12, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second day of the New York Giants rookie mini-camp was held on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Sixty-one (61) players – draft picks, signed rookie free agents, first-year players who have not completed a season of credited service, and street and rookie free agent tryout players – were in attendance.

“Day two. I think day one was very productive,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I thought the guys competed pretty well. They were able to take from the meeting rooms and the walk through to the field and really perform at a pretty high level for the first time out. We’ll try to add to it today. Because of the rain, we walked through inside. We’ll still try to go outside if we can. We will make it a game time decision whether we’ve got to come back inside here. But otherwise, I thought it was a pretty productive day, and we’ll just try to build on yesterday, today.”

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

OG Will Hernandez, UTEP

LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia

DL B.J. Hill, North Carolina State

QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

DL R.J. McIntosh, Miami*

*McIntosh did not participate in today’s practice due to a “mild medical condition.” He watched from the sidelines. “I’m dealing with a medical condition and I’m being treated for it,” said McIntosh. “I should hopefully be back soon.”

WR Jawill Davis, Bethune-Cookman

TE Stephen Baggett, East Carolina

OC Evan Brown, SMU

OG Nick Gates, Nebraska

OT Tyler Howell, Missouri

DT Tyrell Chavis, Penn State

LB Tae Davis, Tennessee-Chattanooga

CB Aaron Davis, Georgia

CB Bryon Fields, Duke

CB Grant Haley, Penn State

S Sean Chandler, Temple

RB Jalen Simmons

WR Amba Etta-Tawo

OC Ethan Cooper

OL Adam Bisnowaty

LB Derrick Mathews

CB Tim Scott

S Orion Stewart

PK Marshall Koehn

There were also 36 rookie and veteran tryout players in attendance.

Some snippets from various media sources:

CB Grant Haley broke up a pass and appeared to provide good coverage throughout practice.

broke up a pass and appeared to provide good coverage throughout practice. Linebackers had problems covering RB Saquon Barkley as a receiver as he was too quick and fast out of his cuts.

as a receiver as he was too quick and fast out of his cuts. QB Kyle Lauletta had a “rough” day with inconsistent accuracy and a couple of interceptions. He did do a nice job of recognizing blitzes and getting the ball out quickly.

had a “rough” day with inconsistent accuracy and a couple of interceptions. He did do a nice job of recognizing blitzes and getting the ball out quickly. LB Lorenzo Carter is quick off the snap and moves very well.

is quick off the snap and moves very well. CB Tim Scott intercepted a pass from QB Kyle Lauletta . He also made a nice play defending a WR bubble screen.

intercepted a pass from QB . He also made a nice play defending a WR bubble screen. LB Derrick Mathews had a one-handed interception.

had a one-handed interception. RB Robert Martin – a rookie tryout player – showed a nice burst.

– a rookie tryout player – showed a nice burst. Tryout WR William Watson flashed with his route running, ability to adjust, and hands.

flashed with his route running, ability to adjust, and hands. Tryout TE/H-Back Garrett Dickerson made a number of catches.

