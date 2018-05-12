MAY 12, 2018 NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP REPORT…
The second day of the New York Giants rookie mini-camp was held on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Sixty-one (61) players – draft picks, signed rookie free agents, first-year players who have not completed a season of credited service, and street and rookie free agent tryout players – were in attendance.
“Day two. I think day one was very productive,” said Head Coach Pat Shurmur. “I thought the guys competed pretty well. They were able to take from the meeting rooms and the walk through to the field and really perform at a pretty high level for the first time out. We’ll try to add to it today. Because of the rain, we walked through inside. We’ll still try to go outside if we can. We will make it a game time decision whether we’ve got to come back inside here. But otherwise, I thought it was a pretty productive day, and we’ll just try to build on yesterday, today.”
PARTICIPANTS…
2018 NFL Draft Picks (6):
- RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
- OG Will Hernandez, UTEP
- LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
- DL B.J. Hill, North Carolina State
- QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
- DL R.J. McIntosh, Miami*
*McIntosh did not participate in today’s practice due to a “mild medical condition.” He watched from the sidelines. “I’m dealing with a medical condition and I’m being treated for it,” said McIntosh. “I should hopefully be back soon.”
2018 Signed Rookie Free Agents (11):
- WR Jawill Davis, Bethune-Cookman
- TE Stephen Baggett, East Carolina
- OC Evan Brown, SMU
- OG Nick Gates, Nebraska
- OT Tyler Howell, Missouri
- DT Tyrell Chavis, Penn State
- LB Tae Davis, Tennessee-Chattanooga
- CB Aaron Davis, Georgia
- CB Bryon Fields, Duke
- CB Grant Haley, Penn State
- S Sean Chandler, Temple
New York Giants First-Year Players (8):
- RB Jalen Simmons
- WR Amba Etta-Tawo
- OC Ethan Cooper
- OL Adam Bisnowaty
- LB Derrick Mathews
- CB Tim Scott
- S Orion Stewart
- PK Marshall Koehn
There were also 36 rookie and veteran tryout players in attendance.
PRACTICE NOTES…
Some snippets from various media sources:
- CB Grant Haley broke up a pass and appeared to provide good coverage throughout practice.
- Linebackers had problems covering RB Saquon Barkley as a receiver as he was too quick and fast out of his cuts.
- QB Kyle Lauletta had a “rough” day with inconsistent accuracy and a couple of interceptions. He did do a nice job of recognizing blitzes and getting the ball out quickly.
- LB Lorenzo Carter is quick off the snap and moves very well.
- CB Tim Scott intercepted a pass from QB Kyle Lauletta. He also made a nice play defending a WR bubble screen.
- LB Derrick Mathews had a one-handed interception.
- RB Robert Martin – a rookie tryout player – showed a nice burst.
- Tryout WR William Watson flashed with his route running, ability to adjust, and hands.
- Tryout TE/H-Back Garrett Dickerson made a number of catches.
HEAD COACH PAT SHURMUR…
The transcript of Pat Shurmur’s press conference on Saturday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
