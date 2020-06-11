DANIEL JONES ORGANIZES PASSING WORKOUTS WITH TEAMMATES…

The New York Post is reporting that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones organized passing game workouts with as many as 15-20 teammates in Austin, Texas last week and this week. All Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices and mini-camps for every team were cancelled by the NFL this spring due to the COVID-19 situation.

Other than Jones, some of the players supposedly in attendance included quarterback Colt McCoy; wide receivers Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, and Corey Coleman; tight end Kaden Smith; and running backs Saquon Barkley and Jon Hilliman. Players came-and-went, participating at various times.

The Post is also reporting that the team’s virtual offseason program will end on Friday and players are currently scheduled to report to training camp in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 29.

