Aldrick Rosas Arrested For Hit-And-Run

New York Giants place kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested on Monday in California for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run accident and driving with a suspended license. Police also report Rosas was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

TMZ is reporting that witnesses saw Rosas allegedly driving erratically around 100 miles per hour and failing to stop at a red light at approximately 8:30AM. He then allegedly crashed into the side of a truck at the intersection, but kept driving. Police report that Rosas later fled his disabled vehicle on foot. They found him near the crash site with his hands, legs, and bare feet covered in blood.

Rosas was treated at a nearby medical facility before being booked by police.

The Giants released the following statement today: “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time.”

The Giants re-signed Rosas as a restricted free agent to a 1-year, $3.259 million contract in April.

After a stellar sophomore pro season in 2018, Rosas regressed in 2019. Rosas was 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) on field goal attempts and missed four of his 39 extra point attempts (89.7 percent). Seventy percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Rosas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2016 NFL Draft. He did not make the team. The Giants signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January 2017. He had a poor first season with the Giants, converting on just 72 percent of his field goals and 87 percent of his extra points. However, in 2018, Rosas made the Pro Bowl after making 32-of-33 field goal attempts, including a team-record 57 yarder.

