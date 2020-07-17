Aldrick Rosas Charged with Three Misdemeanors for June Accident

Following up on the June 16th story about New York Giants place kicker Aldrick Rosas being involved in a hit-and-run accident in California, The New York Post is now reporting that Rosas has been charged with three misdemeanors. He was cited for reckless driving, hit-and-run property damage, and driving on a suspended license due to a previous DUI. Police also allege that while alcohol was a factor in the accident, no sobriety test was administered since Rosas had fled the scene of the incident.

“They could determine alcohol on his breath, and it was determined he had been drinking,” said a District Attorney, “but highway patrol felt that after three hours, they could not determine what his alcohol level was some three hours before, or whether he had been drinking in the meantime. They chose not to do an alcohol test… He’s very lucky. A fraction of a second one way or the other, either he or the other person could be dead, at that speed.”

The arraignment hearing for Rosas is set for September 4th.

Back in June, TMZ broke the story and had originally reported that witnesses saw Rosas allegedly driving erratically around 100 miles per hour and failing to stop at a red light at approximately 8:30AM. He then allegedly crashed into the side of a truck at the intersection, but kept driving. Police reported that Rosas later fled his disabled vehicle on foot. They allegedly found him near the crash site with his hands, legs, and bare feet covered in blood. Rosas was treated at a nearby medical facility before being booked by police.

The Giants re-signed Rosas as a restricted free agent to a 1-year, $3.259 million contract in April. The team has had no comment on the incident other than saying they are monitoring the situation. It is important to note that Rosas could face discipline under the NFL’s “substances of abuse” policy (which also includes alcohol) or “personal conduct” policy.

After a stellar sophomore pro season in 2018, Rosas regressed in 2019. Rosas was 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) on field goal attempts and missed four of his 39 extra point attempts (89.7 percent). Seventy percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Rosas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2016 NFL Draft. He did not make the team. The Giants signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January 2017. He had a poor first season with the Giants, converting on just 72 percent of his field goals and 87 percent of his extra points. However, in 2018, Rosas made the Pro Bowl after making 32-of-33 field goal attempts, including a team-record 57 yarder.