Giants Players Report to Training Camp, But No Practices for a While

GIANTS PLAYERS REPORT TO CAMP, BUT NO PRACTICES FOR A WHILE…

While New York Giants players are reporting to summer training camp in East Rutherford, New Jersey, actual practices are not expected to be held until mid-August due to COVID-19 restrictions. All preseason games are expected to be canceled. The Giants’ regular-season Monday night home opener is currently scheduled for September 14th.

Giants’ quarterbacks, rookies, and injured players began reporting to camp on July 23 with the rest of the team scheduled to report on July 28. According to SNY, reporting players are immediately tested in a trailer outside of MetLife Stadium and then sent back home or to their hotel. For the next two days, players can only attend virtual meetings. The players are then tested again on the fourth day.

Players who test negative twice will be allowed to take team physicals and participate in the strength and conditioning program. Groups will be limited to no more than 20 players.

Asymptomatic players or staff members who test positive must leave camp and not return for 10 days unless they pass two more tests within a 5-day period. If the individual develops symptoms, that person cannot return for 10 days and 72 hours after the symptoms subside. Contact tracing proximity devices will be worn by everyone, and anyone coming into contact with an infected player will not be allowed back until they pass two tests.

The NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have agreed that players will receive daily testing for the first two weeks of camp. If the rate of positive tests remains below 5 percent at the 2-week mark, testing will occur every other day.

According to media reports, the Giants will conduct most training camp functions at MetLife Stadium in order to be better comply with COVID-19 restrictions. The home and away locker rooms at the stadium will allow for greater social distancing. The Giants will also have access to suites inside the stadium in order to hold team meetings. However, the Giants will still practice at nearby Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Practices will not be open to the public.

For the bulk of the players who report on July 28th, the current schedule looks like this:

July 28: Report and receive first test.

July 29-30: Return to home/hotel and only participate in virtual meetings.

July 31: Report and receive second test.

August 1-2: Players who test negative receive physicals.

August 3-14: Strength and conditioning and on-field walk-throughs.

August 16: Helmet and shells practices begin, slowing being ramped up to full-padded work.

There is also a strong possibility that training camp rosters will be reduced from 90 to 80. Players will have the option to opt out of the 2020 season, but the financial ramifications of doing so are still being worked out between the NFL and NFLPA.

