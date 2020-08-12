Giants Sign Two Players, But Ross Cockrell Deal Falls Apart

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN TWO PLAYERS, BUT ROSS COCKRELL FALLS APART…

On Tuesday, the New York Giants signed offensive tackle Jackson Dennis and wide receiver Cody White. The Giants also waived tight end Kyle Markway and linebacker Mark McLaurin.

The 6’7”, 308-pound Dennis was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cardinals cut him on July 26 when they reduced their roster to 80 players.

The 6’3”, 215-pound White was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chiefs cut him on July 29 when the reduced their roster to 80 players. White is the son of former Giants cornerback Sheldon White, who played with the team in 1988-1989.

Markway was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft and McLaurin was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. McLaurin spent all of 2019 on Injured Reserve after breaking his foot in training camp.

The Giants were believed to be on the verge of signing unrestricted free agent cornerback Ross Cockrell (Carolina Panthers). Cockrell had arrived at team facilities for COVID testing and his physical, but according to media reports he decided to back out a deal that the team had thought had already been agreed upon.

The 29-year old, 6’0”, 190-pound Cockrell was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Bills (2014), Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-2016), Giants (2017), and Carolina Panthers (2018-2019). The Giants acquired Cockrell by trade from the Steelers in September 2017 for a conditional 7th round draft pick. He played well for the Giants that season, starting nine games, before signing with the Panthers in free agency the following year. Cockrell missed all of 2018 with a broken leg. In 2019, he played in 14 games with 11 starts for the Panthers in 2019, accruing 62 tackles, 8 pass defenses, and 2 interceptions.

TAE CROWDER ACTIVATED FROM NON-FOOTBALL INJURY LIST…

The New York Giants activated linebacker Tae Crowder from the Non-Football Injury List on August 9th. Crowder was placed on that list on July 28th with a foot injury. The Giants drafted Crowder in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.