Sunday Giants Camp Reports; Giants to Sign Graham Gano

NEW YORK GIANTS AUGUST 16, 2020 TRAINING CAMP REPORTS…

GIANTS TO SIGN GRAHAM GANO…

According to media reports, the New York Giants will sign place kicker Graham Gano. The 33-year old Gano spent most of his NFL career with the Washington Redskins (2009-2011) and Carolina Panthers (2012-2019). However, he missed the last four games of the 2018 season and all of the 2019 season with a knee injury. The Panthers released him in late July. Gano is a 82 percent field goal kicker who made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He also kicked a 63-yard field goal against the Giants in 2018.

GIANTS CUT CODY WHITE…

The Giants have waived wide receiver Cody White, who the team signed last Tuesday. The 6’3”, 215-pound White was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chiefs cut him on July 29 when the reduced their roster to 80 players. White is the son of former Giants cornerback Sheldon White, who played with the team in 1988-1989.