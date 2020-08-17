August 17, 2020 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 17, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

Quarterback Daniel Jones was very sharp in 1-on-1 drills, throwing six “touchdowns.”

was very sharp in 1-on-1 drills, throwing six “touchdowns.” Quarterback Colt McCoy was also sharp in 1-on-1 drills, throwing eight “touchdowns.”

was also sharp in 1-on-1 drills, throwing eight “touchdowns.” Cornerback Darnay Scott continues to have a strong camp.

continues to have a strong camp. Wide receiver C.J. Board made a couple of impressive catches, including a leaping touchdown reception in the back corner of the end zone over cornerback Jarren Williams on a pass from quarterback Colt McCoy .

made a couple of impressive catches, including a leaping touchdown reception in the back corner of the end zone over cornerback on a pass from quarterback . Wide receiver Alex Bachman looked very quick and scored three touchdowns in practice.

looked very quick and scored three touchdowns in practice. In team drills, cornerback Darnay Holmes made a diving interception in the end zone on a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones intended for wide receiver Golden Tate . Jones and Tate did connect on a couple of touchdowns during team drills.

made a diving interception in the end zone on a pass from quarterback intended for wide receiver . Jones and Tate did connect on a couple of touchdowns during team drills. Quarterback Daniel Jones found wide receiver Derrick Dillon for a touchdown over cornerback Dravon Askew-Henry .

found wide receiver for a touchdown over cornerback . Offensive tackle Cam Fleming impressed in 1-on-1 drills.

impressed in 1-on-1 drills. Wide receiver Corey Coleman (knee), tight end Evan Engram (foot), and linebacker Ryan Connelly (knee) showed no ill-effects from last year’s injuries and all moved around well. Coleman in particular looked sharp, including a touchdown catch from quarterback Daniel Jones against cornerback Jarren Williams .

(knee), tight end (foot), and linebacker (knee) showed no ill-effects from last year’s injuries and all moved around well. Coleman in particular looked sharp, including a touchdown catch from quarterback against cornerback . Wide receiver Binjimen Victor beat cornerback Corey Ballentine for a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones .

beat cornerback for a touchdown on a pass from quarterback . Linebacker Cam Brown recovered a fumble during 7-on-7 drills.

recovered a fumble during 7-on-7 drills. Linebacker Blake Martinez broke up a pass intended for tight end Levine Toilolo .

broke up a pass intended for tight end . Defensive lineman Leonard Williams was disruptive on a couple of running plays.

was disruptive on a couple of running plays. The Giants provided an excellent 27-minute overview of today’s practice, which is available on YouTube.

INJURY REPORT…

Cornerback Grant Haley (unknown) worked on the sidelines but did not practice.

GIANTS CUT CHANDLER CATANZARO, SIGN DAYLON MACK …

The New York Giants have released place kicker Chandler Catanzaro. His release was expected with the anticipated signing of place kicker Graham Gano. The Giants signed Catanzaro in July after the team released place kicker Aldrick Rosas.

The Giants also signed defensive lineman Daylon Mack, who was waived by the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions earlier this month. The 23-year old, 6’1”, 340-pound Mack was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played in one game last season.

Catanzaro was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Arizona Cardinals after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Cardinals (2014-2016), New York Jets (2017, 2019), and Carolina Panthers (2018). Catanzaro retired from football in August 2019 after struggling in the preseason against the Giants. In five NFL seasons (2014-2018), Catanzaro was 119-of-142 (83.8 percent) on field goal attempts and 182-of-196 (92.9 percent) extra point attempts. Sixty percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

CB DEANDRE BAKER ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR SEPTEMBER 15 …

Broward County, Florida has set the arraignment for cornerback Deandre Baker for September 15th. Baker is currently on the Commissioner’s Exempt List due to his legal troubles. At the team’s request, he has not participated in any team workouts this offseason. Baker is charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm from an incident that occurred in Florida in May. If convicted, Baker faces a minimum prison sentence of 10 years up to life.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice again on Tuesday evening (5:45-7:30PM), with Head Coach Joe Judge and select players also addressing the media earlier in the day.