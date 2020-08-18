August 18, 2020 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 18, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media and team sources:

By all accounts, the Giants had one of their hardest hitting and most physical practices in years.

Running backs Javon Leake and Wayne Gallman showed off some nifty moves. But Gallman, along with linebacker Cam Brown, had to run penalty laps.

INJURY REPORT…

Cornerback Corey Ballentine appeared to seriously injure his shoulder. The cart was brought out but he stayed on the field and finished practice. Wide receiver Cody Core left practice with an unknown injury.

