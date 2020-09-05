Sep 052020
NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 53 PLAYERS…
On Saturday, in order to meet the NFL’s 53-man roster limit, the New York Giants made the following 29 roster moves:
Waived or contracts terminated:
- QB Cooper Rush
- QB Alex Tanney
- RB Tavien Feaster
- RB Sandro Platzgummer
- WR Johnny Holton
- WR Alex Bachman
- WR Derrick Dillon
- WR Austin Mack
- WR Binjimen Victor
- TE Eric Tomlinson
- TE Garrett Dickerson
- OL Jon Halapio
- OL Eric Smith
- OL Tyler Haycraft
- OL Kyle Murphy
- DL Chris Slayton (2019 7th-round pick)
- DL Daylon Mack
- DL Niko Lalos
- LB Ryan Connelly (2019 5th-round pick)
- LB Josiah Tauaefa
- CB Grant Haley
- CB Brandon Williams
- CB Dravon Askew-Henry
- CB KeiVarae Russell
- CB Jarren Williams
- CB Prince Smith
- CB/S Chris Williamson (2020 7th-round pick)
- S Montre Hartage (waived/injured with hamstring injury)
- LS Carson Tinker
On Friday, the Giants also placed WR David Sills (fractured right foot) on Injured Reserve. Players placed on Injured Reserve before the cut-down date are done for the season.
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The Giants will establish their 16-man Practice Squad on Sunday. The players are off on Sunday and return to practice on Monday.
