NEW YORK GIANTS RELEASE DEPTH CHART…

The New York Giants have released their “unofficial” depth chart for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. For details, see our Depth Chart section of the website.

GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed the following players to the team’s Practice Squad:

OL Chad Slade

S Sean Chandler

The Giants cut Slade from the 53-man roster on Sunday. The team originally signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January 2019. While he surprisingly made the team, he wasn’t active for any game. The 6’5”, 315-pound Slade was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Houston Texans after the 2015 NFL Draft. Slade spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve and the 2016 and 2018 seasons on the Practice Squad of the Texans. In 2017, Slade played in five games with three starts (two at right guard and one at tight end) for the Texans.

The Giants also cut Chandler from the 53-man roster on Sunday. The Giants originally signed Chandler as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. Chandler made the team and played in all 16 games in with no starts. He finished 2018 with 18 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 pass defense. In 2019, Chandler spent time both on the 53-man roster and Practice Squad. He primarily served on special teams, receiving only 3 percent of all defensive snaps. He played in 13 games and finished the year with seven tackles.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday.