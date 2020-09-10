Thursday Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

LB Markus Golden (illness) was the only player to not practice on Thursday.

WR Golden Tate (hamstring), TE Levine Toilolo (hamstring), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring), and DB Adrian Colbert (illness) were limited.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Friday (11:30AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.