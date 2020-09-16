Wednesday Giants Injury Report; Joe Judge Talks Chicago Bears

BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

LB Carter Coughlin (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. WR Golden Tate (hamstring) was limited in practice. LB Tae Crowder (hamstring) fully practiced.

NEW YORK GIANTS PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver Derrick Dillon to the Practice Squad. In order to make room, the team terminated the Practice Squad contract of wide receiver Alex Bachman.

Dillon is an unrestricted free agent who the Giants signed after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants cut him from the Practice Squad last week. The Giants signed Bachman to the team’s Practice Squad last year after he was cut by the Los Angeles Rams.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

Coach Judge also broke down game film for fans. See video on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:30-2:30PM). Head Coach Joe Judge, the team’s coordinators, and select players will also address the media.