Giants Place Kyler Fackrell on Injured Reserve; Eight Roster Moves

The New York Giants have placed linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Injured Reserve with a calf injury that he suffered in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fackrell had played in all 11 games this year, with eight starts. He had accrued 30 tackles, three sacks, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Fackrell will have to miss at least three games before he is eligible to return to the 53-man roster.

Tight end Kaden Smith, offensive tackle Matt Peart, and wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis were activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. They are eligible to return to practice on Wednesday. All three were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on November 20th.

The Giants waived safety Montre Hartage and kicker/punter Ryan Santoso. Hartage has been on both the 53-man roster and Practice Squad this season, playing in one game. Santoso was signed last week off the Practice Squad as insurance in case place kicker Graham Gano was unavailable for the Cincinnati game. Gano was on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but was activated Saturday.

Rookie free agents wide receiver Derrick Dillon and tight end Nate Wieting were terminated from the Practice Squad.

A video clip compilation of the media sessions with the following New York Giants assistant coaches on Tuesday is available at Giants.com:

The New York Giants practice on Wednesday afternoon (12:30-2:10PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.