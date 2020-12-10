Daniel Jones Practices Again, But Joe Judge Unsure If He Will Play

DECEMBER 10, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

CB Madre Harper (knee) did not practice on Thursday.

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring), LB Blake Martinez (back), OT Matt Peart (ankle), and CB Darnay Holmes (knee) were limited in practice.

“I think (Jones is) working hard every day to get better,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “He’s doing everything we ask him to do. He did a good job in the walkthrough yesterday. We put him through some basic agility, short space stuff. I would say that he’s throwing the ball well, but there’s a lot of things we still need to see. Throwing the ball in short space and going through a walkthrough are very, very different than going through team periods and being able to see how this guy reacts and moves in the pocket, which is really our biggest concern is how he can protect himself on the field. Today will tell us a lot and tomorrow hopefully we’ll make a final decision.”

TRENT HARRIS RE-SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have re-signed linebacker Trent Harris to the Practice Squad. Harris was cut from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The Giants signed Harris to the Practice Squad and then the 53-man roster in October 2020. He played in four games with two starts for the Giants. The 6’2”, 255-pound Harris was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New England Patriots after the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the Practice Squad of the Patriots. The Miami Dolphins claimed Harris off of waivers in September 2019. He played in 11 games with three starts with the Dolphins, accruing 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Dolphins cut him in early September 2020.

