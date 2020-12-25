New York Giants Re-Sign Logan Ryan; Friday Injury Report

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN LOGAN RYAN…

The New York Giants have re-signed safety/cornerback Logan Ryan to a 3-year, $31 million contract that includes $20 million in guaranteed money. Ryan was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He is now signed through the 2023 season.

“I feel super grateful,” said Ryan in the team’s press release. “Thankful to the Mara family, the Tisch family, (General Manager) Dave Gettleman, (Assistant General Manager) Kevin Abrams, the coaching staff, (Head Coach) Joe Judge, (Defensive Coordinator) Pat Graham. I really took a bet on myself waiting as long as I did and signing a one-year deal. I just wanted to prove to the fan base, the coaching staff and my teammates what type of player and leader I can be. And I honestly think I was proving it to myself as well. This year has been about a lot of belief. I always believed in myself and held my head high and worked out for me in the end and it worked out for the team in the end. I think it was a perfect fit from the beginning.

“I love the culture, the history, the passion, the fan base and the expectations to win here. I love being in the NFC East and the history of it. I believe the future is bright here. I’ve won championships. I know what good teams look like and we have a good team here. And I’m going to do everything in my power to bring championships to the organization and to be a good leader on and off the field. I do a lot of good work off the field that is equally important in my opinion, if not more important. And to have the platform and the spotlight that being a New York Giant brings me allows me to do everything I want to do off the field in the right light.

“I’m the true fact of a kid born and raised in Jersey, to come on home and make his career be complete by coming back and being a part of a great team here like the New York Giants.”

The 29-year old Ryan was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He has spent time with the Patriots (2013-2016) and Titans (2017-2019). The Giants signed Ryan in late August 2020.

This year, Ryan has played in all 14 games with 13 starts. He has accrued 79 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, nine pass defenses, and one interception. He is regarded a team leader.

DECEMBER 25, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Golden Tate (calf) did not practice on Friday. He has officially be ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle), LB Blake Martinez (ankle), and CB Darnay Holmes (knee) were limited. All three are “questionable” for the game.

TE Evan Engram (calf) and OT Matt Peart (ankle) fully practiced and are expected to play on Sunday.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.