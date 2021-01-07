Patrick Graham Staying with Giants; Two More Players Signed

PATRICK GRAHAM STAYING WITH THE GIANTS…

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has signed a contract extension with the team. The Giants also said Graham has decided to not pursue head-coaching opportunities in 2021. Graham was reportedly drawing interest from the New York Jets and possibly other teams for head-coach vacancies around the league. No details on the contract extension were revealed.

In Graham’s first season as defensive coordinator with the Giants, the defense improved from 25th to 12th in terms of yards allowed and from 30th to 9th in terms of points allowed.

GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE TO RESERVE/FUTURE CONTRACTS…

The New York Giants have signed running back Jordan Chunn and re-signed wide receiver Derrick Dillon to future/reserve contracts.

The 26-year old, 6’0”, 230-pound Chunn was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent time on Dallas’ Practice Squad in 2018 and 2019 before the team waived him in July 2020.

The 25-year old, 5’11”, 185-pound Dillon was signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent much of the season on the team’s Practice Squad, but was cut in early December.

LEONARD WILLIAMS HONORED…

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams was named “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” on Wednesday for his performance against the Dallas Cowboys in the regular-season finale. In that game, Williams was credited with 7 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for a loss, and one pass defense.