New York Giants Assistant Coaching News; Giants Sign Two Players

GIANTS HIRE JEREMY PRUITT…

Although not officially announced, the New York Giants have reportedly hired former University of Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt in an unidentified capacity. Pruitt was fired by the University of Tennessee on January 18 for recruiting violations. Before serving as head coach at Tennessee, the 46-year old Pruitt was the defensive coordinator at Florida (2013), Georgia (2014-2015), and Alabama (2016-2017).

2018-2020: Head Coach, University of Tennessee

2016-2017: Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, University of Alabama

2014-2015: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, University of Georgia

2013: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, University of Florida

2010-2012: Defensive Backs Coach, University of Alabama

2007-2009: Director of Player Development, University of Alabama

2005-2006: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Hoover High School (Alabama)

2004: Defensive Backs Coach, Hoover High School (Alabama)

2001-2003: Assistant Coach, Fort Payne High School (Alabama)

2000: Defensive Coordinator, Plainview High School (Alabama)

1999: Defensive Backs Coach, University of West Alabama

1998: Defensive Backs Coach, Plainview High School (Alabama)

1997: Graduate Assistant, University of Alabama

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Defensive Back, Middle Tennessee State University (1993-1994)/University of Alabama (1995-1996)

Born: May 28, 1974

GIANTS INTERVIEW MIKE DEVLIN…

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that the New York Giants have interviewed Mike Devlin for the team’s vacant offensive line coaching position. The 51-year old Devlin has served as offensive line coach of the New York Jets (2013-2014) and Houston Texans (2015-2020) in recent years. Before that, he was the tight ends coach on the Jets (2006-2012).

The Giants fired Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo in mid-November 2020 and replaced him with Dave DeGuglielmo for the final eight games of the season. DeGuglielmo’s contract expired in January. The Athletic reported that the Giants wanted DeGuglielmo to return, but the two sides could not reach an agreement on a new deal. That could still happen according to The New York Post, but for now, the Giants are searching for other options.

VIKINGS INTERESTED IN TYKE TOLBERT…

The NFL Network is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings will interview New York Giants Wide Receiver Coach Tyke Tolbert for the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy. Tolbert has coached the Giants’ wide receivers since 2018, under both head coaches Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge.

LIONS AND VIKINGS INTERESTED IN ANTHONY BLEVINS…

ESPN is reporting that the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings recently interviewed New York Giants Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Blevins for special teams coach vacancies. Blevins served as a special teams assistant coach with the Cardinals (2013-2017) and Giants (2018-2019) in recent years. Head Coach Joe Judge moved him to assistant defensive backs coach in 2020.

GIANTS SIGN CENTER…

The New York Giants have signed center Jonotthan Harrison to a reserve/future contract. The deal is reportedly a 1-year, $2 million contract. The 29-year old, 6’4”, 300-pound Harrison was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as undrafted rookie free agent after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Colts (2014-2016), New York Jets (2017-2019), and Buffalo Bills (2020). Harrison has played in 84 regular-season games with 42 starts.

GIANTS RE-SIGN PUNTER/KICKER…

The New York Giants have re-signed punter/kicker Ryan Santoso to reserve/future contract. Santoso was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Lions (2018-2019), Montreal Alouettes (2019, 2020), and Tennessee Titans (2019). Santoso spent 2020 on the Giants’ Practice Squad after the team signed him in early September. Santoso has only played in three NFL games, solely as a kickoff specialist.