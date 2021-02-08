GIANTS HIRE ROB SALE AS NEW OFFENSIVE LINE COACH…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have hired University of Louisiana at Lafayette Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Rob Sale as the team’s new offensive line coach. Sale replaces Dave DeGuglielmo, who was just hired by Louisiana Tech University as their new offensive line coach. The Giants fired Offensive Line Coach Marc Colombo in November 2020 and replaced him with DeGuglielmo for the final eight games of the season. DeGuglielmo’s contract expired in January.

The 41-year old Sale has never coached at the pro level. He has experience coaching offensive lines at McNeese State, Georgia, University of Louisiana at Monroe, Arizona State, and at his most recent position, University of Louisiana at Lafayette.