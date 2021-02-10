New York Giants Quarterback Alex Tanney Retires

ALEX TANNEY RETIRES…

New York Giants quarterback Alex Tanney, who the team re-signed to a reserve/future contact last month, has retired from the NFL. The 33-year old back-up spent nine years in the NFL and had been with the Giants since 2018. Tanney has only played in two regular-season games, coming off the bench for the Titans in 2015 and the Giants in 2019.

Tanney was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2012 NFL Draft. The well-traveled journeyman has spent time with the Chiefs (2012), Dallas Cowboys (2013), Cleveland Browns (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Tennessee Titans (2014), Buffalo Bills (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2015), and Titans again (2015–2018). The Giants signed Tanney in 2018 after after he was cut by the Titans. He surprisingly won the back-up quarterback job to Eli Manning in 2018, but was moved to third-string in 2019, being active for only one game. The Giants cut him in early September 2020 and re-signed him to the Practice Squad in early December 2020.

The Giants currently have three quarterbacks under contract for 2021: Daniel Jones, Joe Webb, and Clayton Thorson. Colt McCoy is currently scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.