Giants Bring Back Pat Flaherty; John Mendenhall Passes Away

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants are bringing back Pat Flaherty in “advisory role, helping out with the offensive linemen among other duties.” The 64-year old Flaherty is best known for serving as Head Coach Tom Coughlin’s offensive line coach with the New York Giants from 2004 to 2015. Since then, he coached offensive lines with the San Francisco 49ers (2016), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2018), and briefly in training camp with with the Miami Dolphins (2019). Flaherty has also served as an analyst for Penn State University since 2019.

2019-2021: Analyst, Penn State University

2019: Offensive Line Coach, Miami Dolphins

2017-2018: Offensive Line Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars

2016: Offensive Line Coach, San Francisco 49ers

2004-2015: Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2001-2003: Tight Ends Coach, Chicago Bears

2000: Tight Ends Coach, Washington Redskins

1999: Tight Ends and Special Teams Coach, Recruiting Coordinator, University of Iowa

1993-1998: Offensive Line, Tight Ends, and Special Teams Coach, Recruiting Coordinator, Wake Forest University

1992: Defensive Line Coach, East Carolina University

1984-1991: Offensive Line Coach, Rutgers University

1982-1983: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Penn State University

1980-1981: Offensive Line Coach, East Stroudsburg University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Offensive center for East Stroudsburg University (1976-1979)

Born April 27, 1956

It has not officially been disclosed what Flaherty’s specific duties will be. Rob Sale was hired as the team’s new offensive line coach in February and Ben Wilkerson was retained as the team’s assistant offensive line coach. Newsday is reporting that Flaherty “will oversee the development of the unit while new offensive line coach Rob Sale will handle the day-to-day interactions with the players.”

JOHN MENDENHALL PASSES AWAY…

Former New York Giants defensive tackle John Mendenhall has passed away at the age of 72 after a lengthy undisclosed illness. Mendenhall was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1972 NFL Draft by the Giants. He played eight seasons with the team from 1972 to 1979, playing in 116 games with 110 starts. Mendenhall was selected to the All-Rookie team after his initial season.

