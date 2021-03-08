Giants Hire New Senior Personnel Executive; Re-Structure Levine Toilolo’s Contract

NEW YORK GIANTS CREATE NEW SENIOR PERSONNEL POSITION…

The New York Giants have announced that they have hired Kyle O’Brien to fill the team’s newly created position of senior personnel executive. O’Brien has spent the last five years with the Detroit Lions, first as the team’s director of player personnel (2016) and then vice president of player personnel (2017-2020). O’Brien also served as the director of college scouting for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-2015), a national scout for the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), area scout for the New England Patriots (2002, 2006-2009), pro personnel scout for the Patriots (2004-2005), and national scout for the Patriots (2010-2011). He also interned with the Patriots (2000) and New York Jets (1999) in their respective personnel departments.

GIANTS HIRE NEW ASSISTANT STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH…

The New York Giants have announced that they have hired Drew Wilson to fill the team’s assistant strength and conditioning coach vacancy. Wilson replaces Thomas Stallworth, who left the Giants this offseason to become the strength and conditioning coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Craig Fitzgerald remains the Giants’ director of strength and performance.

Wilson had previously served as the director of strength and conditioning at the University of Colorado (2016-2020), University of Maryland (2011-2015), and University of Connecticut (2006-2010). Before that he was an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the University of Kansas (2005-2006) and Florida State University (2004).

GIANTS RE-STRUCTURE CONTRACT OF LEVINE TOILOLO …

The NFL Network is reporting that the Giants have re-structured the contract of tight end Levine Toilolo, who was scheduled to make $2.925 in base salary in 2021. No details on the new contract are yet available.

The team’s third tight end in 2020, Toilolo played in all 16 games with two starts (27 percent of all offensive snaps). He finished with just five catches for 46 yards.

The 6’8”, 268-pound Toilolo was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He has spent time with the Falcons (2013-2017), Detroit Lions (2018), and San Francisco 49ers (2019). The Giants signed Toilolo as an unrestricted free agent from the 49ers in March 2020. In eight NFL seasons, Toilolo has played in 124 regular-season games with 69 starts.