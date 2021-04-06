Daniel Jones Organizes Unofficial Practices; Giants Hire Another Offensive Coach

DANIEL JONES ORGANIZES UNOFFICIAL PRACTICES…

According to multiple media outlets, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has organized unofficial practices or throwing sessions for a number of his teammates in Arizona this week. The workouts reportedly will run from Monday through to Friday. Others supposedly who will attend include wide receiver Kenny Golladay, wide receiver Darius Slayton, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, wide receiver Austin Mack, center Nick Gates, guard Will Hernandez, guard Chad Slade among others. Running back Saquon Barkley will attend, but not participate as he is still rehabbing his torn ACL.

GIANTS HIRE ANOTHER OFFENSIVE COACH…

Although not officially announced yet, the New York Giants have hired Russ Callaway, who was an offensive analyst with LSU in 2020, to serve as an offensive assistant or offensive quality control coach. Callaway also served as offensive coordinator at Samford University for four seasons (2016-2019), while also coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers at that school for a total of five seasons. Before that, Callaway coached wide receivers at Murray State (2013-2014) and was a defensive analyst at the University of Alabama (2011-2012).

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron was effusive in his praise for Callaway. “I do believe the guy’s going to be a coordinator and a head coach, and it won’t be long because he’s one of those type minds. He’s a great worker. Has a bright future ahead for him.”