GIANTS CLAIM RYQUELL ARMSTEAD OFF OF WAIVERS, CUT JOE WEBB…

The New York Giants have claimed running back Ryquell Armstead off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Armstead was cut by the Jaguars on Monday.

The 24-year old, 5’11”, 220-pound Armstead was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. As a rookie in 2019, Armstead played in 16 regular-season games with one start, rushing the ball 35 times for 108 yards (3.1 yards per average). He also caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Armstead missed all of 2020 with COVID-19.

To make room for Armstead, the Giants cut quarterback/special teams player Joe Webb. The Giants signed Webb to the Practice Squad and then the 53-man roster in December 2020. The team waived him and then re-signed him in January 2021.

The 6’4”, 231-pound Webb was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He has spent time with the Vikings (2010-2013), Carolina Panthers (2014-2016), Buffalo Bills (2017), Houston Texans (2018-2019), and Detroit Lions (2020).

