Giants Will Retire Eli Manning’s #10 Jersey, Will Now Work for Team

GIANTS WILL RETIRE ELI MANNING’S #10 JERSEY…

The New York Giants have announced that the team will retire former quarterback Eli Manning’s #10 jersey at halftime of September 26th’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons. Manning will also be entered into the team’s Ring of Honor.

“I think it’ll be great,” Manning said. “To have a full crowd and one final, I guess, goodbye and thank you to the fans. Because they’re the ones that make it all happen and they supported me my whole career. I think it’s fitting the Giants are playing the Falcons, who I had my first start against back in ’04. Obviously, it’s a great honor. But really, to get to do it with teammates and family and around the fans and the organization – those are the people that made this all happen, and it’s been a fun ride and it’ll be a great final farewell.”

Manning played 16 years for the Giants, from 2004 until 2019. He was a two-time Super Bowl MVP who compiled a 117-117 regular-season record and an 8-4 post-season record as a starting quarterback. He holds most of the franchise’s QB records, including passing yards (57,023) and touchdowns (366).

List of New York Giants Retired Jersey Numbers

ELI MANNING RETURNS TO NEW YORK GIANTS…

The New York Giants have announced that former quarterback Eli Manning will work for the team in a variety of roles, including business development, marketing, and community and corporate relations.

“I wanted to take a year off anyway,” Manning said. “That was the game plan to analyze what you want to do, analyze how busy you want to be, how involved you want to be, just to give the players a break, let the coaches have a fresh start and let Daniel Jones have his fresh start. But I was hoping there would be a spot back with the organization to do the things because of what it’s meant to me. The Giants organization is what I know. Since I’ve been out of college, this is all I’ve done and all I’ve ever wanted to do was do well for the Giants and win games and represent the organization in a positive way, and hopefully I can continue to do that.

“I sat down with (team president and CEO) John Mara and kind of said, ‘Hey, I’d like to get back involved if you think there’s a spot for me or a way that I can help out.’ From there, we did some brainstorming and figured out a way for me to get back involved.

“I’m excited that I get to hold true that ‘Once a Giant, only a Giant.’ I wanted to be back here with the organization. I had a little break; I think both sides needed a little parting. But I’m excited to team back up with the Giants and help out in any way they feel they need it. Most of it will be on the business side and be with the sponsors and marketing and corporate stuff and the community service, which has been so important to me.”