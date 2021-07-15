Giants Sign Two Free Agents Right Before Training Camp Begins

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN TWO FREE AGENTS …

The New York Giants have signed free agents running back Mike Weber and safety Jordyn Peters a few days before players are set to report to summer training camp on July 27th.

The 23-year old, 5’10”, 210-pound Weber was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2020), and Green Bay Packers (2020-2021). The Packers cut him in early June 2021. Weber has not yet played in an NFL game.

The 6’1”, 200-pound Peters was originally signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets waived him in early July.

GIANTS CUT RYQUELL ARMSTEAD …

On June 24th, the Giants waived running back Ryquell Armstead, who the team claimed off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars in May 2021. The 5’11”, 220-pound Armstead was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. As a rookie in 2019, Armstead played in 16 regular-season games with one start, rushing the ball 35 times for 108 yards (3.1 yards per average). He also caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Armstead missed all of 2020 with COVID-19.