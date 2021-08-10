AUGUST 10, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their 12th full-team summer training camp practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Practices are not open to the public this year.

GIANTS RE-SIGN RYAN ANDERSON, ACTIVATE RYSEN JOHN, AND CUT TOMMY STEVENS…

A day after releasing him, the New York Giants have re-signed LB Ryan Anderson, who had been on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List since the start of training camp. The team also activated TE Rysen John, who has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 List since the start of camp. The Giants also waived TE Tommy Stevens, who the team signed last week.

The Giants signed Anderson as an unrestricted free agent from the Washington Football Team in March 2021. The 6’2”, 255-pound Anderson was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington. In four seasons with Washington, Anderson played in 52 regular-season games with only four starts, accruing 78 tackles, six sacks, one pass defense, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Anderson missed seven games due to a knee injury in 2020 and finished the season with just nine tackles.

The Giants signed John to the Practice Squad in late October 2020. The Giants originally signed John as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants waived/injured John in early September 2020 with a hamstring injury. The 6’7”, 220-pound John was a receiver in college.

The 6’5”, 235-pound Stevens was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. A college quarterback, the Saints converted him to tight end. The Carolina Panthers signed him in November 2020 after he was cut and shifted him back to quarterback. The Panthers cut him in early June 2021.

INJURY REPORT…

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

“Kyle Rudolph’s making progress every day,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “I know he’s a guy that wants to be as involved with the team as can be. He’s a guy that’s got more of a long-term plan… In terms of a timetable, I’m not going to place anything artificial on him, but I’m going to let the trainers and medical staff let me know when he can continue to do more and more, and we’ll get him phased in. The one thing that Kyle’s done a great job of is just his experience of what he’s done in the league, who he is as a person and how he prepares. Mentally, he stays as engaged as he can be through the meetings, through kind of watching tape on his feet if you would, kind of moving around in the meeting room and getting some kind of simulated reps and staying engaged. So when he gets back, he’s had as much mental experience as he could. Nothing can ever fully replicate or simulate what you’ve got to do on the grass, but he’s doing everything possible he can to get himself in a position that when he hears a play call, he has to get lined up, he sees the front and knows who he has to block or who he’s working off in the pass route. He can process that faster.”

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR John Ross (hamstring?), WR Austin Mack (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (unknown), OC Jonotthan Harrison (unknown), LB Lorenzo Carter (calf), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), and CB Jarren Williams (unknown) did not practice on Tuesday.

WR Kadarius Toney (COVID), RB Saquon Barkley (knee) and LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.

“(Yesterday) was really encouraging,” Judge said about Barkley before today’s practice. “He got out there with the team, was moving and more and more comfortable with it… What we’ll end up doing is put him through today something very similar and then we’ll back him out for tomorrow. So, again, just kind of more an extension of the rehab. We’ve got to make sure that we control not only just what he does on the field, but then also the repetitions and the volume he gets within each period, so it’s something we’re going to keep an eye on and see how his body responds. We’ll look to increase it as we go through this process, but in terms of yesterday, I was very encouraged with how he came out and had a good day of work. Good excitement for a lot of people to have him back.”

OT Nate Solder (unknown) left practice early with a possible shoulder or arm injury. WR Alex Bachman (unknown) and TE Jake Hausmann (unknown) also left early.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Shane Lemieux was back at first-team left guard. He had hurt his knee earlier in camp.

After Nate Solder left practice, Chad Slade was the second-team right tackle. He struggled at times with linebackers Ifeadi Odenigbo and Cam Brown .

left practice, was the second-team right tackle. He struggled at times with linebackers and . The second-team center was Brett Heggie , although Kyle Murphy got a few reps at that position.

, although got a few reps at that position. Defensive line and cornerbacks had the upper hand in drills against the offensive line and wide receivers.

S Xavier McKinney made a one-handed interception in 1-on-1 drills against WR Alex Bachman .

made a one-handed interception in 1-on-1 drills against WR . DB Julian Love broke up a pass intended for WR Dante Pettis in 1-on-1 drills. Cornerbacks Sam Beal and Isaac Yiadom also had breakups during this drill.

broke up a pass intended for WR in 1-on-1 drills. Cornerbacks and also had breakups during this drill. CB Adoree’ Jackson intercepted QB Daniel Jones’ first pass in team drills when the intended receiver, C.J. Board , slipped or hesitated running his route. Jackson also had another pass breakup later in practice.

intercepted QB first pass in team drills when the intended receiver, , slipped or hesitated running his route. Jackson also had another pass breakup later in practice. CB Darnay Holmes picked off QB Mike Glennon in 7-on-7 drills. He later broke up a pass from QB Daniel Jones and flashed good pressure on a blitz which resulted in a “sack.”

picked off QB in 7-on-7 drills. He later broke up a pass from QB and flashed good pressure on a blitz which resulted in a “sack.” QB Daniel Jones made a nice throw over a linebacker and in front of a defensive back on a deep out to TE Cole Hikutini , who received some first-team reps.

made a nice throw over a linebacker and in front of a defensive back on a deep out to TE FB Eli Penny scored on goal line run.

QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to WR Darius Slayton during the 2-minute drill. Jones did overthrow TE Evan Engram a couple of times however.

threw a touchdown pass to WR during the 2-minute drill. Jones did overthrow TE a couple of times however. TE Cole Hikutini caught a touchdown pass from QB Mike Glennon .

WR Dante Pettis received reps with the first team and made a few catches.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

