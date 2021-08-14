New York Giants Sign Ted Larsen, Cut Two Players

The New York Giants have signed center/guard Ted Larsen. The team has also waived running back Mike Weber (hip flexor) off of Injured Reserve and waived safety Jordyn Peters.

The 34-year old, 6’3”, 323-pound Larsen was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He has spent time with the Patriots (2010), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-2013, 2020), Arizona Cardinals (2014-2015), Chicago Bears (2016, 2019), and Miami Dolphins (2017-2018). Larsen has played in 137 regular-season games with 88 starts. He has experience playing both guard spots and center.

The Giants signed Weber shortly before training camp began in late July 2021. The 5’10”, 210-pound Weber was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2020), and Green Bay Packers (2020-2021). The Packers cut him in early June 2021. Weber has not yet played in an NFL game.

The Giants signed Peters shortly before training camp began in late July 2021. The 6’1”, 200-pound Peters was originally signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jets waived him in early July.