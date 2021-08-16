Giants Trade for CB Keion Crossen, Sign Another QB, and Place Three on IR

The New York Giants have acquired cornerback Keion Crossen from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 6th-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 25-year old, 5’10”, 185-pound Crossen was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He was traded to the Texans in August 2019. In three NFL seasons, Crossen has played in 43 regular-season games with four starts in 2020 for the Texans. That year, he was credited with 42 tackles and five pass defenses. Crossen has also been credited with 28 special teams tackles in the regular and post-season.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson suffered a concussion against the New York Jets late in the game on Saturday evening. The Giants waived/injured him today and signed quarterback Brian Lewerke.

The 24-year old, 6’3”, 216-pound Lewerke was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New England Patriots after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots waived him before the 2020 season started in early September.

The Giants signed Thorson to the Practice Squad in late September 2020. The 6’4”, 222-pound Thorson was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles cut him in August 2019 and he was then signed to the Practice Squad of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys cut him in early September 2020.

The Giants also placed on offensive guard Kyle Murphy (ankle), linebacker T.J. Brunson (torn ACL in left knee), and safety Joshua Kalu (torn pectoral) on Injured Reserve. All three were hurt during Saturday’s game against the New York Jets.

The Giants signed Murphy as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Practice Squad in early September and then signed to the 53-man roster in mid November. Murphy did not play in a regular-season game in 2020.

The Giants selected Brunson in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brunson spent most of the season on the inactive list, but he did play in five games, almost exclusively on special teams. He was credited with three tackles.

The 6’0”, 203-pound Kalu was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2018 NFL Draft. In his three seasons with Tennessee, Kalu played in 28 regular-season games with no starts, accruing 24 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble. He also blocked a field goal. The Giants signed Kalu as an unrestricted free agent from the Titans in March 2021 after the Titans chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent.