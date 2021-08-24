NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 80…

In an effort to reach the current 80-man roster limit, the New York Giants made five roster moves on Tuesday. The team placed tight Rysen John (ankle) and safety Quincy Wilson (ankle) on Injured Reserve. They will either have to spend the remainder of the season on Injured Reserve or if they are waived later with an injury settlement, they can re-join the team after a designated period of time passes and they have not signed with another team.

The Giants waived/injured tight end Cole Hikutini (hip) and safety Montre Hartage (shoulder), and terminated the contract of long snapper Carson Tinker.

Also, the Giants waived cornerback Jarren Williams (quad) from Injured Reserve with an injury settlement on Saturday.

The Giants originally signed John as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants waived/injured John in early September 2020 with a hamstring injury and then signed to the Practice Squad in late October 2020. The 6’7”, 220-pound John was a receiver in college.

The Giants signed Hikutini in March 2021 after he was cut by the Dallas Cowboys. The 6’4”, 240-pound Hikutini was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the 49ers (2017-2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018-2019), and Cowboys (2019-2020). His only playing time came as a rookie when he played in four regular-season games, catching two passes for 15 yards for the 49ers. Hikutini has been a Practice Squad player for the past three seasons.

Hartage alternated between the Giants’ Practice Squad and the 53-man roster a number of times in 2020. He only played in two games (two percent of all defensive snaps) and was not credited with a single tackle or pass defense. Hartage originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants claimed Hartage off of waivers from the Dolphins in April 2020. Hartage has played in six NFL games.

The Giants signed long snapper Tinker in early September 2020. He spent the year on the team’s Practice Squad. The 6’0”, 237-pound Tinker was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2013 NFL Draft. He played in 69 regular-season games for the Jaguars from 2013-2018. The Jaguars cut him in March 2019 and he did not play that year.

The 5’10”, 187-pound Williams was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants signed signed Williams in early August 2020 after he was waived by the Cardinals. He spent most of the year on the Practice Squad, but did play in two games exclusively on special teams.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants will hold joint practices with the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday.