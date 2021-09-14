 

September 14, 2021 New York Giants Injury Report and Press Conferences

Sep 142021
 
Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (September 12, 2021)

Sterling Shepard – © USA TODAY Sports

SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
The New York Giants held a walk-thru practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The following injury report is an estimation provided by the team.

TE Evan Engram (calf), OG Shane Lemieux (knee), and LB Cam Brown (hamstring) did not practice.

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) was limited in practice.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…
The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
There is no media availability to the Giants on Wednesday as the team travels to Maryland.

