Monday Giants Injury Update; Add Guard to Practice Squad

SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, Head Coach Joe Judge did provide an update on the following players:



OG Shane Lemieux (knee): “From everything we’ve talked about, we can’t rule anything out right now in terms of (his season) being over. He’ll obviously have to wait and see how his body responds. I’m very hopeful that he can come back, but that being said, I don’t have a crystal ball right now on that… I know he’s talking to the doctor about a couple different procedures right now, so we’ll see where that goes.”

OC/OG Nick Gates (broken leg): "We're all thinking long-term right now for Nick. He won't play this season obviously, but we're all thinking long-term for Nick and what's best for him individually. We're going to do everything we can as an organization and as a team to support him and help him along the way… I just know it was a traumatic injury. Obviously, there's going to be a great deal of recovery involved with that."

TE Evan Engram (calf): "He'll be out here today kind of moving around a little bit. We'll see where he's at physically in terms of where we can push him through practice. We'll see what that looks like today in terms of having a better view of what the weekend may hold, but he's making consistent improvements. He's been doing a good job with the trainers. Everything he's been asked to do, he's done, so it's moving in the right direction."

CB Adoree' Jackson (ankle): "He's continuing to improve. I see him and his play and his speed and reaction on the field keeps improving right there. I haven't heard him complain any. I think guys with injuries like that kind of stay on throughout the course of the year. I don't think you ever assume something's past it. We talk to our guys all the time, any kind of a sprain or soft tissue injury, you've just got to assume it's always there for the remainder of the year – get treatment on it, take care of your body, put yourself in position. He's done a good job being a pro with that as far as staying out here, so in terms of where he is with anything, I think he came out of the game the other day in a pretty good position. He'll be out here with us today."

GIANTS SIGN GUARD TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed offensive guard Cole Banwart to the Practice Squad. The 24-year old, 6’4”, 298-pound Banwart was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. Banwart was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and then cut in early September.

The players are off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday.