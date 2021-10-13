13 New York Giants on the Injury Report; Cam Brown Returns

OCTOBER 13, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were QB Daniel Jones (concussion), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OT Andrew Thomas (foot), OG/OC Matt Skura (knee), and CB Rodarius Williams (knee).

Limited in practice were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), OG Ben Bredeson (hand), S Logan Ryan (hip), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and S Nate Ebner (quad).

LB Cam Brown (hamstring), who has been on Injured Reserve since September 25th, has been designated for return and returned to practice.

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have signed offensive tackle Devery Hamilton to the Practice Squad. The 6’6”, 311-pound Hamilton was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Raiders released him from their Practice Squad in September.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.