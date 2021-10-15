Daniel Jones Expected to Start on Sunday; Barkley and Golladay Out

OCTOBER 15, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), and LB Justin Hilliard (Achilles tendon). Hilliard was placed on Injured Reserve later in the day and all three players have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Limited in practice were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), OT Andrew Thomas (foot), OG Ben Bredeson (hand), OG/OC Matt Skura (knee), S Logan Ryan (hip), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and S Nate Ebner (quad).

Slayton, Toney, Thomas, and Bredeson are “questionable” for the game. The other players are expected to play.

QB Daniel Jones (concussion) fully practiced and is expected to play on Sunday after being cleared by an independent neurological consultant.

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.