LOS ANGELES RAMS 38 – NEW YORK GIANTS 11…

The uncompetitive New York Giants got their collective asses handed to them by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, losing 38-11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the loss, the Giants fall to 1-5 on the season.

The Giants actually led 3-0 at the end of the 1st quarter, but the Rams scored 38 unanswered points, including four touchdowns in the 2nd quarter alone. New York’s lone touchdown (and 2-point conversion) came in garbage time in the 4th quarter.

Quarterback Daniel Jones turned the football over four times, including three interceptions and one fumble. Overall, the Rams won the turnover battle four to two and out-gained the Giants in first downs (22 to 21), total net yards (365 to 261), net yards rushing (131 to 60), net yards passing (234 to 201), and time of possession (32:22 to 27:38).

Offensively, besides the four turnovers, Jones completed 29-of-51 passes for 242 yards and no touchdowns. He was sacked four times and under pressure much of the game. Running back Devontae Booker was the team’s leading rusher with just 41 yards on 12 carries. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught 10 passes for just 76 yards and caused one of the interceptions by falling down on his route.

The defense allowed quarterback Matthew Stafford to complete 22-of-28 passes for 251 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The other interception was thrown by the back-up quarterback, John Wolford, in garbage time. For the sixth game in a row, the defense surrendered a touchdown right before halftime.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ACTIVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants activated LB Cam Brown from Injured Reserve to the 53-man roster.

The Giants also elevated WR Dante Pettis and OT Korey Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), OG Ben Bredeson (hand), LB Quincy Roche, and CB Josh Jackson.

WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), LT Andrew Thomas (ankle), and WR C.J. Board (broken forearm) all suffered first-half injuries and did not return. NT Danny Shelton (pectoral) left the game in the second half and did not return. OT Nate Solder (finger) was also injured, but returned to the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

POST-GAME NOTES…

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this was the first 38-11 game in NFL history.

The Giants did not score a touchdown in the first three quarters for the second straight home game.

The Rams scored 28 points in the second quarter, the largest one-quarter outburst by a Giants opponent since December 19, 2010, when the Philadelphia Eagles scored 28 in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will address the media by conference call on Monday.