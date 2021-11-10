NEW YORK GIANTS HOLD FINAL PRACTICE BEFORE BYE WEEK…

The New York Giants held a light practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was their final practice for the rest of the week as the team is on its bye week.

XAVIER McKINNEY NAMED “NFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has been named “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” for his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. In that game, McKinney intercepted two passes, including one that he returned 41 yards for a defensive touchdown in the 23-16 victory. McKinney was also credited with seven tackles in the game.

McKinney now joins quarterback Daniel Graham and place kicker Graham Gano as Giants players who have won “Player of the Week” honors in 2021.

