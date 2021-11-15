New York Giants Return to Practice

NOVEMBER 15, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, since the team does not play until next Monday, the Giants are not required to issue an injury report until Thursday.

“Returning off the bye, today’s focus will continue to remain on us,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “Today will be a lighter day in terms of getting out there and getting the guys’ bodies moving. Lot of fundamentals, couple different things we’ll work as a team in terms of leading into some schematics going through the back-end stretch of the season, we’ll kind of introduce today. Other than that, biggest thing right now is getting the guys back and moving, back out of vacation mode and back into football.”

Working with trainers on the side were WR Sterling Shepard (quad), LT Andrew Thomas (foot/ankle), OLB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), and S Nate Ebner (ankle).

“Andrew (Thomas) will move around a little bit with the trainers today,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “We’ll kind of see him over the next couple of days in terms of progress he’s making. It’s been moving in the right direction. In terms of Saquon (Barkley), he’ll be out here today doing some stuff with us and we’ll see how that kind of builds in throughout the rest of the week. He lost a lot last week not having the availability with the COVID stuff. That set him back a little bit – I wouldn’t say set him back physically, but in terms of his timetable and not having him ready for that game. But, optimistic we’ll have him out there today and see how he moves.”

Excused for personal reasons were RB Devontae Booker, FB Eli Penny, and PK Graham Gano.

RB Gary Brightwell was activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The players are off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday.