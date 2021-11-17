Joe Judge, Daniel Jones, and James Bradberry Address Media

NOVEMBER 17, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light, walk-thru practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, since the team does not play until next Monday, the Giants are not required to issue an injury report until Thursday.

Absent from practice, working on the side with trainers, or appearing limited to stretching activities were RB Devontae Booker (hip), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), TE Kaden Smith (knee), LT Andrew Thomas (foot/ankle), OLB Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), S Nate Ebner (ankle), and PK Graham Gano (illness).

“Gano will not be in the building today,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “Him and Lorenzo Carter have a stomach bug type of thing, so we kept them out of the building to keep it away from everybody else.”

Thomas was officially designated to return to practice from Injured Reserve, initiating the three-week window where he will either have to be activated to the 53-man roster or remain on Injured Reserve.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) participated in today’s walk-thru practice.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday. The coordinators, position coaches, and select players will also address the media.