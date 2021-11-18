Giants Release First Official Injury Report for the Week

NOVEMBER 18, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were WR Sterling Shepard (quad), TE Kaden Smith (knee), LB Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle), and S Nate Ebner (knee).

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Devontae Booker (hip), and FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf).

LT Andrew Thomas (ankle), who is currently on Injured Reserve but designated for return, practiced at least on a limited basis.

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have signed LB Benardrick McKinney to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. McKinney has already been temporarily elevated to the game-day roster three times this season.

The Giants also signed RB Jonathan Williams to the Practice Squad. The 27-year old, 6’0”, 217-pound Williams was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He has spent time with the Bills (2016-2017), Denver Broncos (2017), New Orleans Saints (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018–2019), Detroit Lions (2020), and Washington Football Team (2020-2021). Overall, Williams has played in 28 regular-season games with one start. He has rushed the ball 80 times for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.