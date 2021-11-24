10 Players on Wednesday’s Giants Injury Report

NOVEMBER 24, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (quad), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), TE Kaden Smith (knee), and DB Nate Ebner (knee).

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR John Ross (quad), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad).

GIANTS ONE TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The Giants have re-signed TE Jake Hausmann to the Practice Squad. This is the third time Hausmann had been added to the Practice Squad this year. The 6’4”, 255-pound Hausmann was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Detroit Lions after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Giants claimed Hausmann off of waivers from the Lions in early August 2021.

MICHAEL STRAHAN ADDRESSES THE MEDIA…

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning addressed the media on Wednesday in advance of his jersey being retired. The transcript is available in The Corner Forum.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Because of Thanksgiving, there is no media availability to the Giants on Thursday.