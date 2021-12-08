Giants Offensive Firepower Remains on Injury Report

DECEMBER 8, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Wednesday at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

Not practicing were QB Mike Glennon (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (rib), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad).

“Mike’s still in the (concussion) protocol,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “He’s moving along at that pace. We’re optimistic he’s going to be fully cleared and getting ready to play. Mike will be with the trainers for the most part of the morning and in walk-through. He’ll do some things with us in the afternoon. He’ll be back out here and active through the walk-through. Tomorrow will be a non-contact practice, which to be honest, for all of our quarterbacks really every practice on Thursday is non-contact. Friday will be a practice that he could be cleared full for and, again, the contact portion for a quarterback on Friday is lighter. We’ll put him through some designed drills to make sure he’s safe to go out there on Sunday, just as we did with Daniel earlier in the year coming off the Dallas game.”

When asked if he expects Glennon to start on Sunday, Judge replied, “I would. We have nothing at this point that would say he wouldn’t clear, so we’ll wait and see where that goes. But we’re going to prepare Jake as if he’s the starter today.”

Limited in practice were QB Daniel Jones (neck), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), and WR Sterling Shepard (quad).

“(Jones) still hasn’t been cleared for contact,” said Judge. “He’ll continue to go through practice like he did last week. He’ll throw with the team. He’ll move. He’s in all of the meetings. We’ll see if anything changes in terms of his status, but he has not been cleared for contact… There’s nothing at this point that we’ve been told that would indicate this would be season-ending.”

When asked if there were any long-term concerns about Jones’ injury, Judge responded, “I think that’s about really the caution right now going into it, so we don’t create a long-term concern.”

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

On Tuesday, the Giants signed QB Clayton Thorson to the Practice Squad. To make room for Thorson, the team also placed CB Ka’Dar Hollman on the Practice Squad/Injured List. Thorson spent most of 2020 on New York’s Practice Squad. He was re-signed in January and waived/injured in August. The 6’4”, 222-pound Thorson was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles cut him in August 2019 and he was then signed to the Practice Squad of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys cut him in early September 2020.

On Wednesday, the Washington Football team signed RB Jonathan Williams off of Practice Squad of the Giants. The 6’0”, 217-pound Williams was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He has spent time with the Bills (2016-2017), Denver Broncos (2017), New Orleans Saints (2017–2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018–2019), Detroit Lions (2020), and Washington Football Team (2020-2021). The Giants signed Williams to the Practice Squad in November 2021.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.