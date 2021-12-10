Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, and Adoree’ Jackson Ruled Out Again

DECEMBER 10, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad) and NT Danny Shelton (calf) did not practice on Friday. Jackson has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Shelton is “questionable” for the game.

Limited in practice were QB Daniel Jones (neck), WR Kenny Golladay (rib), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), and WR Sterling Shepard (quad). Jones and Toney have been ruled out of the game on Sunday. Golladay and Shepard are “questionable” while Barkley is expected to play.

QB Mike Glennon (concussion) fully practiced. He cleared the concussion protocol and expected to start on Sunday.



HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.