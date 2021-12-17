Preview: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, December 19, 2021

THE STORYLINE:

As a franchise, the New York Football Giants have collectively buried their heads in the sand for almost a decade. While there have been many humiliating moments, games, and even seasons since 2011, the utter and complete incompetency seems to be coming to a head. Ownership, management, et al. seem to be living in denial. A reckoning is in store on Sunday.

Reap what you sow.

THE INJURY REPORT:

Except for Xavier McKinney, who is a “close contact” negative, it is not expected that any of the COVID players will play on Sunday.

QB Daniel Jones (neck – out)

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

WR Sterling Shepard (calf – questionable)

WR Kadarius Toney (COVID)

WR John Ross (COVID)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

LT Andrew Thomas (ankle)

OG Ben Bredeson (ankle – doubtful)

DE Leonard Williams (triceps – questionable)

NT Austin Johnson (foot – questionable)

NT Danny Shelton (calf)

LB Benardrick McKinney (illness)

LB Reggie Ragland (illness)

LB Elerson Smith (illness)

LB Cam Brown (COVID)

LB Oshane Ximines (COVID)

CB Aaron Robinson (COVID)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (COVID/quad)

CB Jarren Williams (illness)

S Xavier McKinney (COVID)

S J.R. Reed (COVID)

S Steven Parker (illness)

PK Graham Gano (illness)

THE FINAL WORD:

The beatdown is likely to be utterly embarrassing. The stadium is likely to be filled with mocking Cowboys fans. Jerry Jones will likely be laughing his ass off. And Dallas will likely win its 15th game against the Giants in the last 19 games between these two teams.

Pathetically, team surrogates will continue to address the public, blaming fans for not understanding what is going on behind the scenes and insisting that things are actually getting better.

But hey, ownership appreciates you. They are giving PSL/season-ticket holders a free medium soft drink if you attend the game. Drink up lads!