Dave Gettleman “Retires” and New GM Search Begins

Dave Gettleman, arguably the worst general manager in New York Giants history, officially retired on Monday before he could be fired.

The 70-year old Gettleman originally joined the Giants in the spring of 1998 as an assistant to the pro personnel director. He then served as pro personnel director (1999-2011) and senior pro personnel analyst (2012) of the Giants before becoming the general manager of the Carolina Panthers (2013-2017). The Panthers fired Gettleman in July 2017. The Giants then re-hired Gettleman as general manager in December 2017 after the team fired General Manager Jerry Reese.

As general manager of the Giants, Gettleman’s teams complied a 19-46 record (.292 winning percentage). He was involved in hiring the last two losing head coaches, Pat Shumur and Joe Judge. Highlighted by the drafting of running back Saquon Barkley with the #2 pick in the 2018 and quarterback Daniel Jones with the #6 pick in 2019, Gettleman’s personnel decisions have largely proven to be a disaster for the once-proud franchise.

According to a team press release, Gettleman “informed Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch of his intentions within the past few days and announced it this morning to the players and coaches in their final team meeting of the 2021 season.”

“It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise,” said Gettleman. “We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing. However, I have many fond memories here, including two Super Bowl victories, and I wish the team and organization only the best moving forward. There are many good people here who pour their souls into this organization. I am proud to have worked alongside them.”

“We would like to thank Dave for his commitment to this franchise,” Mara and Tisch said in a joint statement. “He has had a highly accomplished 35-year career in the National Football League. Dave was integral in building three of our Super Bowl teams, including two championship teams, and we wish Dave, his wife Joanne and their entire family all the best in his retirement.”

According to the team’s press release, the search for a new general manager “will begin immediately and will consist of a diverse pool of qualified candidates. Candidates will be announced after each interview is completed.”

“This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager,” said Mara. “We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”

“It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field,” said Tisch. “We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect.”