Giants to Interview Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier

With Joe Schoen now officially the new general manager of the New York Giants, the team has moved onto its next big decision, and that is hiring the new head coach. As anticipated by many, the first two candidates to be interviewed will be Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll and Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier for the team’s head coaching vacancy. The new general manager, Joe Schoen, was the assistant general manager of the Bills for the past five seasons. Schoen is expected to interview Daboll on Friday night and Frazier on Saturday morning before the team travels to Kansas City for a playoff game on Sunday. Giants’ team ownership may join the interview virtually by Zoom.

The 46-year old Daboll has served as offensive coordinator of the Bills since 2018. He also served as offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns (2009-2010), Miami Dolphins (2011), and Kansas City Chiefs (2012). Daboll has already interviewed for the head coaching vacancies with the Dolphins and Chicago Bears.

The 62-year old Frazier has served as defensive coordinator for the Bills since 2017. He also served as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013. Frazier has also interviewed with the Dolphins and Bears for their head coaching vacancies.

Schoen and the Giants are also believed to be interested in 40-year old Brian Flores, who was last the head coach of the Dolphins from 2019 to 2021. Flores was surprisingly fired by the Dolphins on January 10th after his team compiled a 9-8 record. Flores has interviewed with the Bears and Houston Texans for their head coaching vacancies. ESPN is reporting that Flores would prefer to coach the Giants.

Per our previous report, the Giants have already requested to interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn. It is not known if the Cowboys and Quinn accepted that request. Quinn has drawn interest from six NFL teams with head coaching vacancies. He declined to meet with the Jacksonville Jaguars.