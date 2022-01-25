Interviews Set with Patrick Graham and Brian Flores

The New York Giants will reportedly interview Patrick Graham on Wednesday and Brian Flores on Thursday for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Graham has served as the defensive coordinator of the Giants for the past two seasons. Flores was head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021.

Meanwhile, the Giants completed their second interview with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll on Tuesday, in person, at the team’s facilities. The first interview with Daboll was held virtually last Friday. The interview was conducted by General Manager Joe Schoen, team President/CEO John Mara, and team Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch. According to the team’s press release, Daboll “also met with other members of the front office and toured the facility.”

The number of candidates the Giants have interviewed or will interview currently stands at six. The other three are Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier (interviewed virtually last Saturday), Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo (interviewed virtually last Sunday), and Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn (interviewed in person on Monday).